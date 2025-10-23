Tokyo stocks fall on weak tech shares and profit-taking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo stocks ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by weak semiconductor and technology shares and investors locking in recent gains.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 666.18 points, or 1.35%, closing at 48,641.61, while the broader Topix index dropped 12.65 points, or 0.39%, finishing at 3,253.78, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Analysts said heavyweight chip and tech stocks were pressured by renewed concerns over global trade tensions. Investors also booked profits after the Nikkei climbed close to 50,000 on Tuesday, fueled by optimism about the new administration led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who has pledged to boost fiscal spending to stimulate growth.

The decline highlights market caution as traders weigh both geopolitical risks and the potential impact of government stimulus policies.

News.Az