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Tech Shares
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Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, supported by renewed buying in heavyweight technology shares that had recently declined, although overall gains were limited amid continued uncertainty surrounding future U.S. tariff policies.24 Feb 2026-12:55
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TransUnion shares continue to climb as analysts highlight significant upside potential for the credit reporting and data analytics company.22 Dec 2025-14:43
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Shares climbed in Asia on Monday, and U.S. futures rose after a rebound in AI-related stocks, including Nvidia, fueled a rally on Wall Street.22 Dec 2025-10:22
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South Korean shares plunged nearly 3 percent on Wednesday, led by a sharp selloff in big-cap technology stocks, as concerns over a potential artificial intelligence (AI) bubble rattled Wall Street overnight.05 Nov 2025-16:55
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Japan’s key Nikkei stock index closed Wednesday at a record high above 51,000, led by strong technology shares after semiconductor sector heavyweight Advantest Corp. raised its earnings outlook.29 Oct 2025-14:05
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Tokyo stocks ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by weak semiconductor and technology shares and investors locking in recent gains.23 Oct 2025-13:07
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Asian shares traded mixed on Friday following strong tech-driven gains on Wall Street, which pushed U.S. benchmarks to new record highs.03 Oct 2025-10:53
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European shares opened lower on Thursday, mirroring the downbeat mood in Asian markets, as tech stocks weighed on the benchmark, although a raft of upbeat corporate updates kept losses in check, News.az reports citing Reuters08 Aug 2024-11:32
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