Tokyo stocks retreat ahead of Christmas market closures
Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday amid a lack of fresh trading catalysts, as many foreign investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 68.77 points, or 0.14%, to close at 50,344.10, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix index rose 15.88 points, or 0.46%, finishing at 3,407.37.

The Nikkei initially traded higher, supported by semiconductor stocks following gains by their U.S. counterparts overnight, but later slipped into negative territory.

Analysts noted that with U.S. markets closing early on Wednesday and remaining shut on Thursday, trading activity in Tokyo is expected to stay subdued.


