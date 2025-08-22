Top 10 insurers see $57 billion market value decline in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The combined market value of the world’s top 10 insurance companies has fallen 3.9% since the start of the year, shedding $57.3 billion in the first eight months, according to companiesmarketcap.com.

The top 10 global insurers’ total market value fell to $1.39 trillion, while nine out of the 10 insurance companies’ total market value rose 13.8% to $136.5 billion, according to data from the companiesmarketcap.com website, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Among the top 10, only the highest ranked insurer, UnitedHealth, lost total market value, the data showed. UnitedHealth lost $193.8 billion, marking a 41.3% decrease.

Despite the loss, UnitedHealth was the most valuable insurer with a market value of $275.5 billion, followed by German insurance firm Allianz SE with $167.9 billion and US-based Progressive with $146.9 billion.

Allianz SE’s market value surged 41.3% since the end of last year, while Progressive’s market value climbed 4.1%, but the insurer fell from its previous second place to the third in January–August, according to the data.

Chinese insurers China Life Insurance and Ping An Insurance followed with market values of $143.6 billion and $142.1 billion, respectively.

