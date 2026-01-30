Top 5 longest matches in Australian Open history

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Australian Open has long carried a reputation as the most physically demanding Grand Slam. Extreme heat, punishing rallies and unforgiving hard courts routinely push players to their absolute limits.

Over the years, Melbourne Park has hosted matches that tested not only technical skill, but also endurance, resilience and mental strength, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At the Australian Open 2026, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev added a new chapter to that history. Their five-hour semifinal became the longest semifinal ever played at the tournament and the third-longest match overall.

Below is the updated list of the five longest men’s singles matches in Australian Open history, ranked by duration, with context and significance.

1) Djokovic vs Nadal – 2012 Final (5h 53m)

The 2012 final remains the longest match in Australian Open history and the longest Grand Slam final ever played. Finishing close to 1:40 a.m., the contest left both players visibly exhausted.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were barely able to stand by the fifth set. Nadal leaned on the net during changeovers, while Djokovic collapsed to the court after the final point. The match became an enduring symbol of elite-level endurance and remains the ultimate benchmark for physical stamina in tennis.

2) Murray vs Kokkinakis – 2023 Second Round (5h 45m)

Andy Murray delivered one of the most demanding performances of his career against home favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Despite ongoing injury concerns, Murray stayed composed in the crucial moments and sealed the match deep into the night. It stands as the longest four-set match in Australian Open history and a testament to Murray’s mental toughness late in his career.

3) Alcaraz vs Zverev – 2026 Semifinal (5h 27m)

The longest semifinal ever played at the Australian Open, this clash defined the 2026 tournament.

Alcaraz raced to a two-set lead before suffering severe cramps. Zverev mounted a comeback and even served for the match in the fifth set. Alcaraz then produced a remarkable turnaround, winning four consecutive games to reach his first Australian Open final.

The victory also made Alcaraz the youngest player to reach finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

4) Nadal vs Medvedev – 2022 Final (5h 24m)

Rafael Nadal produced one of the greatest comebacks in Grand Slam history by recovering from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev.

The win earned Nadal his 21st Grand Slam title, briefly setting a new all-time record. The match showcased Nadal’s extraordinary fighting spirit and physical resilience on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

5) Djokovic vs Wawrinka – 2013 Fourth Round (5h 02m)

A gripping night match filled with explosive rallies and constant momentum swings. Stan Wawrinka controlled large portions early on, but Djokovic gradually asserted himself.

The deciding set stretched to 12–10, underlining the intensity and quality of the contest. The match is often remembered as a turning point that signaled Wawrinka’s rise toward future Grand Slam success.

From Djokovic–Nadal in 2012 to Alcaraz–Zverev in 2026, the Australian Open continues to deliver matches that define tennis history. These encounters are not just about victory — they are about survival, belief and heart.

