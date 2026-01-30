Alcaraz outlasts Zverev to reach Australian Open final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Carlos Alcaraz produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Alexander Zverev in an extraordinary five-set semi-final at the Australian Open, booking his place in the final after a marathon encounter.

Alcaraz took the opening two sets 6–4, 7–6 (7–5) before Zverev fought back, winning the next two tie-breaks 7–6 (7–3), 7–6 (7–4) to force a deciding set, News.Az reports.

In a dramatic fifth set filled with momentum swings and nerve-shredding rallies, Alcaraz held firm to clinch a 7–5 victory.

Alcaraz will meet the winner of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, who play in the late semi-final at Rod Laver Arena.

