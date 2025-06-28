Top Khamenei advisor makes first public appearance since Israeli strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made his first public appearance on Saturday following injuries sustained in an Israeli strike earlier this month.

Photos showed Shamkhani attending the funeral of senior Iranian commanders killed in recent fighting with Israel, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

He had been targeted on the first night of Israeli attacks, and initial reports said he had been killed. State-linked outlets later said he was wounded but survived.

Photo: Iran International

News.Az