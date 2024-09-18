Top official: All religious, cultural monuments in Azerbaijan protected by state

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Khudavang Monastery is one of the important examples of Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural heritage, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Wednesday.

In a publication on his X page, Hajiyev stressed that all religious and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan are protected and restored by the state, which demonstrates Azerbaijan’s commitment to preserving its cultural legacy.“Unfortunately, during the Armenian occupation, many cultural and religious monuments of Azerbaijan were destroyed, looted, or falsified. The Khudavang Monastery was also subjected to distortion and falsification as part of this vandalism,” he said.“After the war, Azerbaijan is seriously committed to the restoration of cultural heritage in these territories, and its experience in this field can serve as an example. The restoration and preservation of monuments like Khudavang in their original historical shape are part of this policy,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az