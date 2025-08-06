Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Canada's Manitoba

+ ↺ − 16 px

Environment Canada warns of the possibility of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in southern Manitoba communities on Wednesday, and asks residents to take precautions if dangerous weather approaches, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

In a bulletin released around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada said it's tracking severe thunderstorms that had the potential to produce tornadoes in both the RMs of Rockwood and St. Andrews, both located north of Winnipeg.

Soon after those tornado warnings were issued, ECCC lifted those warnings for both communities, but said it's still monitoring severe thunderstorm warnings in Rockwood and St. Andrews, as well as in the RMs of Rosser, St Clements and Macdonald.

Around 4:55 p.m. on Wednesday, ECCC also issued a tornado warning for the RM of East St. Paul including the community of Birds Hill.

"This is a dangerous situation that could cause fatal injuries," the warning said.

"Take cover immediately if threatening weather is approaching. If you hear a rumbling noise or see a funnel cloud, debris swirling near the ground or flying through the air, or any threatening weather approaching, take cover immediately."

Communities that could be affected by severe thunderstorms Wednesday include Selkirk, Stonewall, Lockport and Grand Beach Provincial Park.

The storms have the potential to produce golf ball-size hail, 90 km/h wind gusts and 50 mm of rainfall per hour on Wednesday afternoon into the evening, and damage to roofs, fences, branches or soft shelters is possible.

Fast-moving and rapidly rising water can cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility, while large hail can cause significant damage and injury, the bulletin says.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.

