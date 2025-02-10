Tottenham crash out of FA Cup after losing to Aston Villa in the last 16

Aston Villa beat Tottenham to reach the FA Cup last 16.

The meeting took place at Villa Park in Birmingham and ended with a 2:1 victory for the home team, News.Az repoted.

The first goal was scored in the second minute by Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey. In the 65th minute, Morgan Rogers doubled his team's lead. In the 90+1st minute, Tottenham striker Mathis Thel scored.

The 2023/2024 FA Cup winners are Manchester United, who beat Manchester City 2-1 in the final.

The most decorated club in the tournament is London's Arsenal, which has won the trophy 14 times.

