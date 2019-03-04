Tourist flow to Azerbaijan can reach 4 million people by 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

By 2023, it is planned to increase the incoming tourist flow to Azerbaijan to four million people thanks to the "Grand Prix of Azerbaijan" races of the Formula 1 series, Bahruz Asgarov, the deputy CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (BTA), said at a round table on “Economic and social benefits of holding Formula 1 races", Trend reports March 4.

This indicator is provided for under the "Tourism Strategy 2023", Asgarov said.

He noted that today the development of tourism is one of the priorities of the state policy of Azerbaijan, and the State Tourism Agency and the Tourism Board were established in accordance with this policy in 2018.

"Our organization closely cooperates with the organizers of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and we set ourselves the task to increase the time Formula-1 fans spend in Azerbaijan. The fact is that the Formula-1 fans spend in Azerbaijan about 3-4 days during the races in Baku. In turn, we are working on new tourist products and brands that would be interesting for tourists, for example, so that they visit the country's regions as well, and stay in the country for a longer period of time," Asgarov said.

The Formula-1 races are currently the second most attractive tourist event in the world after the Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan has recently extended the contract to hold Formula 1 races for another three years.

Baku hosted the Formula-1 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race on April 27-29, 2018, which was won by the pilot of the Mercedes AMG F1 team Lewis Hamilton.

News.Az

News.Az