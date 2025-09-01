American rapper Lil Woody reportedly injured in motorcycle accident in Atlanta

+ ↺ − 16 px

American rapper Lil Woody, born Kenneth Copeland, was reportedly injured in a motorcycle accident on Peters Street, Atlanta, on August 31, 2025.

In a now-viral clip first shared by @Streetwork85N, Lil Woody could be seen lying bloodied on the road, seemingly unconscious, with an alleged head concussion. Passers-by were trying to wake him up, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Later, the outlet reported that the rapper regained consciousness and was on his way to the hospital.

The news comes more than two months after Lil Woody was arrested by Atlanta police for reckless stunt driving, as part of a street takeover incident on June 22.

He was later released from the Atlanta City Detention Center on July 3, according to 11alive.com.

In June, Lil Woody was arrested for reckless driving during street racing. He was charged with laying drags or driving in circular courses, driving on the wrong side of the road, and stunt driving, among others.

According to 11alive.com, the Homeland Security division of the Atlanta Police Department received reports of a video of Woody driving his white Dodge Challenger in zig-zag and circular motions at the intersection of Whitehall Street SW and McDaniel Street SW.

The clip also showed Kenneth Copeland taking a right turn at a red light on the wrong side of the street. While taking the turn, the rubber underneath his motorcycle’s tires burned and emitted a thick cloud of smoke, following which the rapper did donuts.

APD managed to pull over Lil Woody near a shopping center and took him into custody. He was released on bail nearly two weeks later.

Before that, Copeland was in the news for testifying at Young Thung’s YSL RICO trial in 2024. At the time, he maintained that he misled the law enforcement to “get ‘em off me.” The I Am the Streets artist even admitted to making up “fake people” to “snitch on” and lying to the police about Young Thug’s case.

News.Az