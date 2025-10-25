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Tag:
Recalls
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Toyota is recalling certain non-hybrid 2022-2025 Lexus NX, 2023-2026 RX, and 2024-2026 TX models, with around 144,200 vehicles affected in the U.S. due to safety concerns.18 Mar 2026-20:59
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Nestle is recalling specific batches of its SMA, BEBA, and NAN infant formulas across Europe after detecting a potential toxin that could cause nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.06 Jan 2026-13:25
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Toyota is recalling 55,405 vehicles in the U.S. due to a potential loose bolt in the inverter, which may cause incomplete contact at the inverter terminal, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported.23 Dec 2025-12:58
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Ford is recalling 272,645 vehicles in the U.S. after reports that some models may lose their park function, which could cause the vehicle to roll away, raising the risk of a crash.19 Dec 2025-12:35
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Stellantis is recalling more than 320,000 Jeep vehicles in the United States due to a high-voltage battery defect that could increase the risk of fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday.04 Nov 2025-12:30
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Ford Motor is recalling 79,781 vehicles in the U.S. due to potential defects with interior panels near front doors and rear lights, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday.31 Oct 2025-12:22
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Ford Motor Company is recalling 227,006 vehicles in the United States due to safety concerns, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.30 Oct 2025-11:40
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Chrysler is recalling 291,664 vehicles in the United States after the electrical circuit for the radiator fan was found to potentially overheat, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Saturday.25 Oct 2025-13:55
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Ford Motor Co. is recalling 101,944 Taurus sedans in the United States due to a defect that could cause the door trim to detach while driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported on Friday.19 Sep 2025-11:53
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