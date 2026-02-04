Toyota to boost hybrid output 30% by 2028

+ ↺ − 16 px

Toyota plans to significantly increase production of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles over the next few years.

The world’s largest automaker is expected to raise hybrid and plug-in hybrid output to around 6.7 million units by 2028. The figure would represent roughly a 30% increase compared with the company’s production target for 2026, the report said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Toyota is also aiming to expand its overall global vehicle production. Total output could reach about 11.3 million vehicles by 2028, which would be approximately 10% higher than the automaker’s planned production levels for 2026.

As part of the strategy, hybrids are expected to account for a larger share of Toyota’s global production. According to the report, hybrid vehicles could represent about 60% of total output by 2028, up from roughly 50% projected for 2026.

The move reflects Toyota’s continued focus on hybrid technology as part of its broader electrification strategy. While many global automakers are rapidly expanding fully electric vehicle production, Toyota has taken a more diversified approach, investing heavily in hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery electric vehicles and hydrogen technology.

Toyota has not immediately commented publicly on the report.

Industry analysts say strong demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, combined with infrastructure challenges for fully electric vehicles in some regions, continues to support hybrid sales globally.

The planned production increase highlights Toyota’s strategy to balance emissions reduction targets with consumer demand across different markets, particularly in regions where charging infrastructure for fully electric vehicles is still developing.

News.Az