Toyota keeps global sales crown for sixth straight year

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor retained its position as the world’s top-selling carmaker in 2025, further widening the gap with its closest rival, Volkswagen.

Including the Hino Motors and Daihatsu brands, Toyota said its global vehicle sales rose 4.6% year on year to 11.32 million units, according to a statement released on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite ongoing semiconductor supply constraints, Toyota sustained strong production momentum. Vehicle output increased by 5.7% compared with the previous year, reaching 11.22 million units in 2025.

Volkswagen, Toyota’s nearest competitor, reported a 0.5% decline in sales to 8.98 million vehicles. The German group cited difficult market conditions in China and the impact of US tariffs on demand in North America as key factors behind the drop.

With sales exceeding 11 million vehicles, Toyota extended its global sales leadership for a sixth consecutive year, reinforcing its dominance over Volkswagen.

The company said its record performance was largely driven by strong demand for hybrid gasoline-electric models, which accounted for 42% of its global sales. Fully electric vehicles represented just 1.9% of total deliveries.

In China’s highly competitive market, Toyota recorded a modest sales increase of 0.2%, marking its first growth there in four years.

Exports from Japan to the United States rose 14.2% to around 615,000 vehicles, supported by strong demand for popular models, particularly the RAV4 crossover.

