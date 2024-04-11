TPAO plans to begin searching for oil deposits in Türkiye’s Gaziantep province

+ ↺ − 16 px

The TPAO (Turkish Petroleum Corporation) plans to begin exploratory drilling in the Nizip region of Gaziantep province in southeastern Türkiye in order to search for oil deposits, News.az reports citing Turkish media.

The exploration work will be carried out on an area of 13,000 square meters.

“The depth of the well will be 2,000 meters. The cost of drilling work is expected to exceed 77.5 million Turkish liras (about $2.4 million). The purpose of drilling is to obtain accurate data on oil reserves in the license area in the Nizip region,” reads the message.

If oil or natural gas is discovered as a result of exploration work, the well will be put into operation.

“If oil is discovered during exploration, it will be possible to store a total of 450 cubic meters of products at the site. For this purpose, it is planned to place 10 oil storage tanks with a capacity of 45 cubic meters each in this area,” the information says.

News.Az