Trabzon to host landmark Sail Black Sea Challenge Cup

The Sail Black Sea Challenge Cup & Festival, the first and only yacht race held in the Black Sea, will take place on March 28–29, 2026, in Trabzon, Türkiye.

Organized within the framework of the Blue Economy Summit, the event is poised to become one of the most significant maritime gatherings ever hosted in the region, bringing together sailing professionals and sea enthusiasts from across the Black Sea basin, News.Az reports.

Supported by the Turkish Sailing Federation and the Trabzon Darıca Yacht Sports Club, the competition will be staged at the coastal facilities of Karadeniz Technical University. Beyond the races, the program will feature a festival atmosphere aimed at promoting regional tourism and strengthening maritime culture.

Featuring professional sailors competing in the Black Sea’s challenging conditions, the Challenge Cup holds the distinction of being the region’s first and only yacht race. Organizers say the initiative is designed to raise awareness of maritime sports while highlighting the importance of a sustainable marine economy.

Updates and further details are available at the official website www.blackseablueeconomysummit.com and on social media via @sailblackseachallengecup.

The Blue Economy Summit Black Sea will take place on 25-31 March 2026, in the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The Summit will bring together senior public officials, representatives of international organisations, policymakers, financial institutions, and industry leaders to address key priorities in sustainable maritime development, regional cooperation, climate-resilient infrastructure, coastal protection, and the advancement of the blue economy across the wider hashtag #𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗦𝗲𝗮 basin.

News.Az