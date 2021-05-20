Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and UK increases - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UK increased by 2.5 times in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of last year and amounted to $162.2 million, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov made the remark at the press conference on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, Trend reports.

“The successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK during 30 years in the oil and gas sector has entered a new stage of development, responding to the challenges of the global energy sector,” the minister said.

"The trade turnover between our countries increased by 34 percent and reached $704.6 million in 2019," Shahbazov said.

"Our cooperation in the field of decarbonizing integrated energy and transport systems, renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, the transition to the liberal energy market and energy networks will contribute not only to strengthening relations between the two countries but also to the energy transition process," the minister said.

News.Az

News.Az