Traffic accident claims 4 lives in Azerbaijan
A serious traffic accident has occurred in the Agdere region, resulting in death, News.az reports.
Four people lost their lives and one person was seriously injured as a result of a Mitsubishi passenger car overturning.
Those who lost their lives in the accident are Karimov Asaf Raguf oglu, Mammadov Samir Matlab oglu, Hasanov Mutalib Telman oglu, and Alkhanov Sardar Imran oglu.
Zulfugarov Ilkin Gurban oglu was taken to the Barda District Central Hospital in serious condition.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
