Traffic police officer injured in knife attack in Russia's Nalchik

Traffic police officer injured in knife attack in Russia's Nalchik

+ ↺ − 16 px

A traffic police officer was attacked with cold weapons in central Nalchik in Russia's Caucasian Kabardino-Balkaria region.

The officer was wounded and is receiving medical treatment, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The attacker was neutralized.

The incident occurred at six in the evening. A traffic police officer was attacked with edged weapons.

Investigation is underway.

The incident occurred in the center of the city. Traffic has been suspended in the area.

The traffic police officer who was wounded in the attack has been taken to hospital in serious condition, local emergencies service said.

He is receiving necessary medical treatment.

News.Az