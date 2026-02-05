Train slams into car in Azerbaijan, driver killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fatal collision between a train and a passenger car has claimed the life of a young driver in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district, according to emergency medical authorities.

The Republican Center for Emergency and Urgent Medical Care confirmed that the driver died as a result of the accident. The emergency call was registered at around 09:45 on February 5 in the Narajan village area of Khachmaz, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan Railways.

Medical teams arriving at the scene confirmed the death of a man born in 2004 before he could be transported to hospital.

Earlier reports said the accident happened when a VAZ-21011 vehicle attempted to cross a railway line and was struck by an approaching train. The driver, a resident of Agtala village in Khachmaz district, died at the scene.

According to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), the car entered the railway crossing in violation of safety rules and moved into the path of an oncoming locomotive. The train driver applied emergency braking, but the short distance made the collision unavoidable. The incident also caused damage to railway infrastructure.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

ADY has urged drivers to strictly follow traffic laws when approaching railway crossings, reduce speed, stay alert and only cross after making sure no train is approaching.

News.Az