Training-methodical sessions held in Army Corps – Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2019 approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, training-methodical sessions were held with the commanders and d

During the training-methodical sessions, the theoretical knowledge, and practical skills of officers in combat training, driving and shooting were examined, the Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.

Officers showed high results during the tests for physical training and other specialties.

At the end of the training-methodical sessions, the commanders and deputy commanders of battalions and squadrons have fulfilled the tasks on the unit management and fire control during live-firing exercises at night.

News.Az

News.Az