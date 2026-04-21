Iran rejects talks with US ‘under shadow of threats’ amid maritime tensions

In a post on X early on Tuesday, Qalibaf criticised US President Donald Trump, accusing him of acting on a “delusion”, News.Az reports, citing Iran's Ennglish-language Press TV.

His remarks came in response to what Iranian officials describe as continued US violations of a ceasefire agreement reached two weeks ago, including a naval blockade and an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman on Sunday.

“Trump, by imposing a blockade and violating the ceasefire, wants — in his own delusion — to turn the negotiating table into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering,” Qalibaf said.

He stressed that pressure tactics would not succeed in talks between the two sides.

“We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” he said. “Over the past two weeks, we have prepared ourselves to reveal new cards on the battlefield.”

The comments come as uncertainty grows over the next round of Iran-US talks following the maritime incident, which Iranian officials have described as renewed US aggression at sea. Tehran says the US Navy targeted an Iranian merchant vessel in the Sea of Oman, in breach of the ceasefire agreement.

Iran’s military has described the incident as a violation of maritime conduct, saying its response posture remains active while expressing confidence in national capabilities.