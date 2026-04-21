Iran warns of ‘very dangerous consequences’ after US action against vessel

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry has condemned what it described as US aggression against an Iranian commercial vessel and the detention of its crew and their families, warning of “very dangerous consequences”.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry called for the immediate release of the Iranian ship, its sailors, crew members and their families, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“The act, which involved the intimidation of the ship’s sailors, crew, and their families, constitutes maritime banditry and a terrorist act,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the incident represents a clear violation of a ceasefire understanding dated 8 April and amounts to an aggressive act against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Iran, while warning about the very dangerous consequences of this illegal and criminal American act, emphasises the necessity of the immediate release of the Iranian ship, its sailors, crew, and their families,” it added.

The ministry said Iran would “use all its capabilities” to defend its national interests and security, and to protect the rights and dignity of its citizens. It also said the United States bore full responsibility for the deterioration of the regional situation.

The statement came after reports that the United States targeted an Iranian merchant vessel in the Sea of Oman, deploying forces onto the ship and disabling its navigation systems.

In response, Iranian forces reportedly carried out drone strikes against several US military vessels in the area.

Iranian military sources said its forces were prepared to respond decisively to what they described as American aggression, but were constrained by the presence of crew members’ families on board, whose safety was at risk.

They added that once the safety of those on board was ensured, Iran’s armed forces would take necessary action against US military assets.

News.Az