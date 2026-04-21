Peru reviews disputed election ballots with final result likely stalled until May

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peru’s electoral authorities began a public review of thousands of contested ballots on Monday, April 20, 2026, causing a significant delay in the final results of the April 12 general election.

According to the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), roughly 6% of polling stations—representing more than one million votes—were challenged due to inconsistencies, errors, or missing information on tally sheets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The National Jury of Elections (JNE) warned that resolving these disputes could take weeks, likely pushing the final official count into May.

While conservative frontrunner Keiko Fujimori has secured her place in the June 7 runoff with approximately 17% of the vote, her opponent remains unconfirmed. The race for second place is currently a dead heat between left-wing congressman Roberto Sánchez (12.0%) and ultra-conservative Rafael López Aliaga (11.9%). With a fluctuating margin of only about 13,000 votes separating the two, the outcome of the disputed ballot review will be the decisive factor in determining who faces Fujimori in the final round.

News.Az