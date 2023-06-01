Transformation of Azerbaijan into green energy country begins: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The transformation of Azerbaijan into a green energy country has already begun, the country’s energy minister said.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov made the remarks while speaking at the 28th Baku Energy Forum on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“ Based on the technical potential of offshore renewable energy of 135 GW and onshore 157 GW, today our country is implementing large-scale projects related to the production and export of green energy. Currently, we are cooperating with Masdar, ACWA Power, bp and Fortescue Future Industries on more than 25 GW of "green energy" projects,” he said.

The minister noted that as part of the Baku Energy Week, Azerbaijan will sign cooperation documents with international energy companies on renewable energy projects for an additional 3 GW.

“Azerbaijan is determined to realize its strategic goals for its development as a green energy country,” he added.

News.Az