Joe Root achieved his first Test century on Australian soil on Thursday during the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, solidifying his reputation as one of modern cricket’s greats, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

England’s all-time highest Test run-scorer had previously scored 39 centuries, but none had come in Australia. He reached the milestone with a four off Scott Boland in the final session at the Gabba.

On three previous Ashes tours, Root had made it into the 80s three times in Australia, with a top score of 89 at the Gabba four years ago. Many observers felt that a century Down Under was essential for him to cement his legacy among cricket’s elite.

Root came in when England were struggling at 5-2 but rebuilt the innings with crucial partnerships alongside Zak Crawley and Harry Brook.

He began by scoring freely, but after Brook’s dismissal and the floodlights taking effect, he adopted a more cautious approach. After reaching 88, he struck consecutive fours off Brendan Doggett to accelerate to 96.

Root finally brought up his century with a leg-glanced four off Scott Boland, running down the wicket with his helmet off and arms raised in celebration.

