Tropical Storm Melissa threatens Jamaica with flooding, strong winds

On Friday morning, Tropical Storm Melissa continued to churn in the central Caribbean Sea, placing Jamaica nearly directly in its path.

Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center warned that the island could face the worst of the storm’s impact in the coming days, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The slow-moving storm raises the risk of multi-day damaging winds, heavy rainfall causing life-threatening flash floods, landslides, and coastal flooding. Authorities urged residents to complete preparations to protect life and property, as severe weather could arrive by Friday, October 24, or Saturday, October 25.

Historically, Jamaica is hit by a hurricane roughly once every 10–11 years, while a near miss occurs about every four years. Past storms include Category 4 Hurricane Ivan (2004), Hurricane Dean (2007), Hurricane Sandy (2012), and the strongest recorded, Hurricane Gilbert (1988), which made landfall as a high-end Category 3.

Officials continue to monitor Melissa closely as it moves through the Caribbean, urging residents to stay updated on evolving forecasts.

News.Az