Trucks set ablaze as militants block key Senegal-Mali trade route
Mali's military government has sought to calm anger over a blockade by Islamist militants on major highways where lorry drivers have been facing ambushes and arson attacks, News.az reports citing BBC.

In a rare acknowledgement of the seriousness of the situation affecting the landlocked country, Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maïga has said measures are under way to improve security on the routes.

The blockade - a potentially serious escalation of Mali's jihadist insurgency - is particularly affecting the supply of fuel, which could cripple the country.

The Sahel region of West Africa is known as the epicentre of global terrorism, accounting for more than 50% of all terrorism-related deaths.

Several analysts say the aim of the al-Qaeda-linked militants is to impose a blockade of the capital, Bamako.

When did it start?


