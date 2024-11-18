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Trucks
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US President Donald Trump announced his intention to increase tariffs on cars and trucks imported into the US from the European Union to 25%.01 May 2026-21:44
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Global automaker Stellantis N.V. is preparing a major strategic shift that will concentrate investment on its core brands, as new Chief Executive Officer Antonio Filosa pushes a turnaround plan aimed at restoring profitability and market share, according to sources familiar with the matter.24 Apr 2026-10:30
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Fake vehicle numbers and non-existent state codes on toll receipts were key elements of a major transport fraud in Lucknow involving overloaded trucks fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), officials have found. Many of these trucks originated from mining belts and used the false details to evade hefty penalties.10 Apr 2026-12:40
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Kodiak AI announced on Monday that it has partnered with Bosch to accelerate the manufacturing of autonomous trucking hardware and sensors.05 Jan 2026-14:19
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Lithuania closed two border crossings with Belarus on October 29 after meteorological balloons launched from Belarus repeatedly disrupted air traffic.10 Nov 2025-21:55
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The Gaza Government Media Office has accused Israel of enabling the looting of humanitarian aid trucks allowed into the Gaza Strip, calling it part of an ongoing strategy to create chaos and starvation in the besieged territory.01 Aug 2025-10:38
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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations has provided Kyrgyzstan with a donation of 10 KamAZ fire trucks.22 Mar 2025-11:43
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https://www.reuters.com/18 Nov 2024-23:38
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