Trudeau emphasizes national unity while warning of challenging times ahead

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for Canadians to support domestic products, promoting national unity as he anticipates challenging times ahead, News.Az reports citing BBC.

A large majority - around 75% - of Canadian exports go directly to the US. The two countries also have a deeply-embedded auto manufacturing sector that stands to suffer big losses once these tariffs come into effect.

Economists project that Canada could be plunged into a recession if these tariffs are not lifted within five to six months, and that many Canadians could lose their jobs as a result.

“Many among us will be affected by this, and we will have some hard times. I ask you to be there for each other,” Trudeau told Canadians in a national address on Saturday, after US President Donald Trump announced the tariffs.

"Now is the time to choose Canada," he said, asking people to support Canadian businesses and to vacation in the country instead of travelling elsewher

