Trump Administration fast-tracks $650M bomb sale to Israel

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has used emergency authorities to accelerate the sale of more than 20,000 bombs to Israel worth about $650 million, bypassing the mandatory review process in the U.S. Congress, Reuters reported citing two American officials, News.Az reports.

The package includes 12,000 BLU-110A/B 1,000-pound aerial bombs that Israel had previously requested. The deal also contains 500-pound BLU-111 bombs as an addition to a previous contract.

In addition, Israel will purchase critical munitions worth another $298 million through direct commercial sales agreements.