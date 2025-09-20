Trump administration restricts Harvard’s access to federal funds

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration has placed new restrictions on Harvard University, citing concerns over the school’s financial position despite its $53 billion endowment.

The U.S. Department of Education said Harvard was moved to “heightened cash monitoring,” requiring it to front student aid payments before receiving federal reimbursements. The department is also seeking a $36 million letter of credit and warned the university could lose access to all federal aid if it fails to comply with records requests, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes as the administration pressures universities over issues ranging from pro-Palestinian protests to diversity and climate policies. Settlement talks between the government and Harvard are ongoing, following multimillion-dollar agreements with Columbia and Brown.

Harvard, which has sued over prior federal actions, has said the combined impact of recent measures could cost it nearly $1 billion annually.

News.Az