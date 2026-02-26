Trump advisers prefer Israel to strike Iran first

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior advisers to Donald Trump reportedly believe that it would be easier to justify U.S. intervention if Israel were to strike Iran first, as a strong retaliation from Tehran would provide a clear rationale.

Two people familiar with talks on the matter told Politico that there is an assessment at the highest levels that Americans would be more likely to support the US supporting an ally than picking a fight with Iran without clear provocation, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Recent polling showed 56 per cent of the American public has little or no trust in Trump’s judgment regarding the use of force overseas, reflected in a disapproval rating that has risen four points in the last month alone.

“There’s thinking in and around the administration that the politics are a lot better if the Israelis go first and alone and the Iranians retaliate against us, and give us more reason to take action,” one of the sources told Politico under the condition of anonymity.

Both sources told the outlet that if Trump does opt for a military campaign, the most likely scenario would involve bilateral US-Israeli action, similar to the strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure last summer.

A US official told Reuters that the US has already sent a dozen F-22 fighter jets to Israel, the first time Washington has deployed combat aircraft to the country for potential wartime operations. The Trump administration has not formally announced the deployment.

Trump has said that he would prefer a diplomatic outcome to the crisis, but has kept the option of force on the table, moving two aircraft carriers and accompanying destroyers to the region in a show of force.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest US aircraft carrier, left port near Crete on Thursday bound for shores near Haifa in northern Israel, where it is expected to arrive on Friday.

