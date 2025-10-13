Trump and allies sign Gaza peace deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, United States President Donald Trump, alongside other signatories, signed the peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

The agreement was signed during the peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. In addition to Trump, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the presidents of Egypt and Turkey, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan also inked the deal, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Notably, neither Israel nor Hamas was in attendance. However, Trump previously visited Israel, where he also signed the deal.

News.Az