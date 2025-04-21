Trump and Melania to attend Pope Francis' funeral
Sam Greene, The Enquirer via USA TODAY Network
President Donald Trump announced that he will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.
"Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!" he posted on Truth Social on April 21, News.Az reports citing USA Today.
Francis died Easter Monday of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli said in a death certificate.