Trump and Melania to attend Pope Francis' funeral

President Donald Trump announced that he will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.

"Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!" he posted on Truth Social on April 21, News.Az reports citing USA Today.

Francis died Easter Monday of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli said in a death certificate.

The pope's death on April 21 came one day after Francis greeted thousands in St. Peter's Square after Easter Mass in his open-air popemobile. Vice President JD Vance, who spent Good Friday and Easter in Rome with his family, met with the pontiff on Easter Sunday.

News.Az