Nintendo Switch 2 brings back Star Fox in high-impact remake

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A new Star Fox remake has been officially announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, revealed during a surprise, dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation, News.Az reports, citing IGN.

The game is simply titled Star Fox and is described as a ground-up remake of Star Fox 64 (known in some regions as Lylat Wars).

The announcement follows the franchise character’s recent appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and comes after a major leak that suggested a new entry in the series—the first in nearly a decade.

The remake once again places players in control of an Arwing spacecraft, flying over Corneria and other planets alongside returning characters Falco Lombardi, Peppy Hare, and Slippy Toad. While the structure remains faithful to the original on-rails gameplay, players will still have limited control over movement, including boosting, braking, and performing the iconic “barrel roll.”

Classic gameplay segments featuring the Landmaster tank and Blue Marine submarine also return, while the visual presentation has been significantly upgraded with modern graphics.

New features include support for Switch 2 mouse controls and a two-player co-op option using shared Joy-Con controllers, allowing one player to fly the Arwing while the other handles shooting. Players can also opt for a retro experience using a Nintendo 64-style controller.

Although the main storyline remains largely familiar, Nintendo has added new cutscenes that expand character interactions and story elements. The campaign includes Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty modes, with the hardest setting removing continues after a game over.

A Challenge Mode introduces replayable missions with new objectives, along with an Expert difficulty aimed at experienced players.

The Battle Mode adds competitive multiplayer, including team-based matches against Star Wolf. Matches vary by location: Corneria features zone control gameplay, Fichina involves collecting energy crystals while avoiding meteorites, and Sector Y focuses on cargo collection. Players can compete online, locally via GameShare, or through GameChat functionality.

An additional online feature allows AR filters for Star Fox characters during GameChat sessions, enabling animated avatars of Fox and the team that mirror players’ facial expressions.

Although the announcement arrived unexpectedly, earlier leaks had already suggested multiple upcoming Nintendo projects, including a possible The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake and a new 3D Mario title.

Star Fox is set to launch exclusively for Switch 2 on June 25, positioned between Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (May 21) and Splatoon Raiders (July 23).

News.Az