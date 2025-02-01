Yandex metrika counter

Trump and Netanyahu set to meet once on Tuesday - US official

Trump and Netanyahu set to meet once on Tuesday - US official
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to meet at the White House on Tuesday, according to a U.S. official who confirmed the arrangement on Friday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The meeting, confirmed this week by the two leaders' respective governments, is set to take place amid a fragile six-week ceasefire that has brought a temporary pause to 15 months of fighting between Israel and the militant group Hamas in Gaza.

"There will be a single working meeting Feb. 4 and more details will soon be forthcoming," the U.S. official said.


