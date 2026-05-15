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Trump and Xi continue high-stakes Beijing summit

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Trump and Xi continue high-stakes Beijing summit
Photo: The New York Times

US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping for a second day of talks in Beijing as both sides continued discussions on key international and economic issues during the high-profile summit.

The schedule for the two leaders included a tea meeting and a working lunch before Trump’s planned departure back to the United States later in the day, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

The Beijing summit comes amid growing global attention on relations between Washington and Beijing, with both countries presenting the talks as an important step in maintaining dialogue between the world’s two largest economies.

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Trump and Xi held extended meetings during the first day of the summit, followed by official ceremonies and a state banquet hosted in the Chinese capital.

Officials from both sides have highlighted discussions on regional security, trade and diplomatic cooperation, while international observers closely monitored signals from the meeting regarding future US-China relations.

The summit in Beijing is considered one of the most closely watched diplomatic events of the year as tensions continue over several global geopolitical and economic issues.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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