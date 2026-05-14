Trump and Xi have begun crucial face-to-face meeting

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US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have now begun their bilateral meeting, in which they are expected to discuss a wide range of thorny topics including trade and tech.

The Iran war will also hang over the meeting, with Trump expected to encourage Xi to help apply pressure on Tehran, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Images showed Trump and other members of the US delegation, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio entering the high-ceilinged room inside the Great Hall of the People, with some of them waiting to take their seats along a long table with tea cups and name cards set at individual places.

News.Az