Trump-backed Asfura wins Honduras presidency

Nasry Asfura, the conservative candidate backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, has been declared the winner of Honduras’ presidential election, over three weeks after the November 30 vote marred by delays, technical issues, and fraud allegations.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) reported that Asfura secured 40.3% of the vote, narrowly surpassing center-right Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla, who received 39.5%. The ruling LIBRE party candidate, Rixi Moncada, finished a distant third. Around 15% of ballots had to be counted manually due to problems with the electronic tally, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Asfura ran on a pro-business platform focused on jobs, education, and security, signaling potential shifts in foreign policy, including closer alignment with Taiwan over China. He is set to assume office on January 27 for the 2026–2030 term.

The election saw intense U.S. involvement. Trump publicly endorsed Asfura, threatened to withhold U.S. aid, and pardoned former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, also of Asfura’s National Party. Critics, including Nasralla and the LIBRE party, described Trump’s interference as election meddling.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Asfura and urged acceptance of the results for a peaceful transition. The Organization of American States said it would issue a report on the electoral process, noting that a full recount has yet to be completed.

Asfura, a former mayor of Tegucigalpa with a reputation for infrastructure development, has faced investigations into alleged embezzlement and money laundering, which he denies, describing them as politically motivated. His campaign projected a pragmatic, solutions-oriented image, appealing to voters across political divides.

News.Az