Azerbaijan reaffirms support for one-China policy

Azerbaijan on Tuesday reaffirmed that its stance on the one-China policy remains clear, consistent, and irreversible.

Commenting on growing tension over the Taiwan issue, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, stated that maintaining peace and stability in the region is an important factor for international security, News.Az reports.

"The position of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the one-China policy is irreversible, clear, and consistent," the spokesman said in a statement, stressing taht China does not recognize the independence of Taiwan.

"We support the peaceful resolution of disputes within the framework of international law, particularly based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

News.Az