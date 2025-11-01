Trump blames Democrats for 31-day US government shutdown, calls them “crazed lunatics”

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has again escalated tensions over the ongoing government shutdown — now stretching into its 31st day — by accusing Senate Democrats of being responsible for the stalemate and calling them “crazed lunatics.”

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said Democrats are blocking efforts to reopen the government and claimed they “just don't know what they’re doing.” He insisted he is ready to negotiate but demanded that Democrats first agree to open federal operations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I’m always willing to meet,” Trump said. “All they have to do is open up the country. Let them open up the country and we’ll meet — we’ll meet very quickly.”

The Senate recently tried — and failed for the 13th time — to advance a Republican-backed funding bill that would end the shutdown. The proposal fell short of the required 60 votes, deepening the political gridlock.

Trump argued that Republicans remain “very unified” and accused Democrats of blocking a deal that he says is easily achievable. According to him, several Democrats have supported similar measures before, and he urged a handful of them to join Republicans now to break the deadlock.

“This is easily solved,” Trump said. “Everything is their fault.”

The shutdown, the second-longest in American history, began on Oct. 1 after talks collapsed over federal spending priorities. With Washington deadlocked and essential services strained, pressure continues to grow on both sides to reach an agreement and restore normal government operations.

News.Az