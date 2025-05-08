Trump calls for 30-day ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Ukraine and Russia to agree to an unconditional ceasefire, "ideally" lasting 30 days.

In a social media post, he expressed optimism that both parties would adhere to the ceasefire. "If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions," Trump stated, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He emphasized the human cost of the war, highlighting the weekly casualties and urging both sides to stop. "As President, I am committed to securing peace between Russia and Ukraine, along with our European partners, and we will achieve a lasting peace!"

News.Az