Trump calls on Elon Musk to be 'more aggressive'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Elon Musk to be "more aggressive" in his efforts, likely referring to Musk's role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which focuses on reducing federal spending.

“ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE,” Trump posted on Truth Social, News.Az reports citin foreign media.

He suggested the US needs to be saved and added the ultimate goal is to "MAKE (it) GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE.”

Musk, a billionaire and Trump supporter, has been a key figure in the administration’s push to streamline government operations.

News.Az