Trump: Cuba will no longer receive oil and money from Venezuela

US President Donald Trump accused Cuba of supporting "dictatorial regimes" and threatened to block oil supplies from Venezuela.

He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, News.Az reports.

"For years, Cuba lived off large amounts of oil and money from Venezuela. In exchange, Cuba provided 'security services' to the last two Venezuelan dictators, but now that's gone!" Trump noted.

He recalled that most of those killed during the US attack on Venezuela last week were Cubans.

"Venezuela now has the United States, the most powerful military force in the world, to defend them, and we will defend them.

"There will be NO MORE OIL or MONEY coming to Cuba – ZERO! I strongly urge them to make a deal before it's too LATE," Trump concluded.

