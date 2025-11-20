Trump cuts tariffs on Brazilian food to ease US price pressures

On Thursday, the United States announced that it is exempting several Brazilian agricultural products, including beef, coffee, and tomatoes, from sharp tariffs, expanding the range of exclusions from recently imposed levies.

The changes come as President Donald Trump faces pressure from US voters grappling with escalating costs of living, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trump's latest order expands on his move last week to slash "reciprocal" tariffs -- imposed to address trading behavior deemed unfair -- on various farm imports.

But US duties on many Brazilian products surged in early August under a separate notice, as Trump stepped up pressure against the trial of his right-wing ally Jair Bolsonaro.

At the time, Trump's move piled an additional 40-percent duty on many Brazil products, although broad exemptions covering items including orange juice softened the blow.

But this tariff still hit key goods like coffee, beef and sugar.

An executive order published by the White House on Thursday said that "certain agricultural products shall not be subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty imposed."

Officials had deemed that "among other relevant considerations, there has been initial progress in negotiations with the Government of Brazil," the order said.

An annex detailed the new exclusions from this 40-percent duty, and they are to be retroactively applied to November 13.

Bolsonaro lost the 2022 elections and was convicted in September for his efforts to prevent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking power after his win.

Judges this month rejected his appeal against a 27-year sentence for the failed coup bid.

