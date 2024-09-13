Trump declines future debates, claims victory over Harris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump has announced he will not participate in any further debates, asserting that he decisively won Tuesday’s debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris," Trump said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.He added that Harris immediately called for a second debate following the encounter earlier this week. Trump framed his decision as a refusal to engage with an administration he claims has caused widespread damage to the USHarris, according to Trump, was a "no-show" at previous debates hosted by major networks, including Fox News, NBC and CBS. He suggested Harris should focus on addressing the challenges of the last four years instead of asking for more debates."There will be no third debate!" said Trump.Trump's statement came after the Harris campaign quickly pushed for a second debate after Tuesday night.An initial debate between Trump and US President Joe Biden resulted in Biden withdrawing from the race, handing the leadership of the ticket to Harris.

