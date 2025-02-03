Trump delaying tariffs on imports for a month, Mexico's president says

Trump delaying tariffs on imports for a month, Mexico's president says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she spoke with US President Donald Trump and reached an agreement to pause tariffs for a month starting Monday, News.Az reports citing CNN.

Sheinbaum said Monday both sides also reached agreements on security and trade.

Mexico will immediately reinforce the border with 10,000 members of its National Guard, while the US committed to working on preventing high-powered weapons from being trafficked to Mexico, Sheinbaum said.

News.Az