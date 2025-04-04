Trump demands France release Marine Le Pen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump has demanded that "free" far-right leader Marine Le Pen be allowed to run for office, calling her ban a "witch hunt."

Le Pen was found guilty of embezzling EU funds to pay party staff in a court ruling in Paris earlier this week, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

Le Pen, once a frontrunner in the polls for France’s 2027 presidential election, has now been banned from standing – having been handed a four-year prison sentence, two of which will be served under house arrest and the other two will be suspended. Le Pen denied all the charges against her.

Taking to Truth Social, the US president described the court case as “another example of European Leftists using Lawfare to silence Free Speech and censor their Political Opponent, this time going so far as to put that Opponent in prison”.

The 56-year-old leader of France’s National Rally party, set up as the National Front by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen in 1972, was also fined $100,000. Although the ban from public office begins immediately, the jail sentence and fine will only be confirmed once Le Pen has exhausted her appeals against the ruling.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump compared himself to Le Pen, describing her ban from holding public office as a “very big deal” and likening it to his own experience with the courts.

The situation in France “sounds very much like this country” he told reporters in the Oval Office. Mr Trump has consistently presented himself as the target of a government-led “witch hunt” and politically driven prosecutions. “It is the same “playbook” that was used against me by a group of Lunatics and Losers,” Mr Trump wrote in his latest post on Truth Social. “They spent the last nine years thinking of nothing else, and they FAILED”. “I don’t know Marine Le Pen, but do appreciate how hard she worked for so many years. She suffered losses, but kept on going, and now, just before what would be a Big Victory, they get her on a minor charge that she probably knew nothing about”. The president added that it is “all so bad for France and the Great French People”, before signing off the post with “FREE MARINE LE PEN!”

